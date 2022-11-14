We must catalyse India’s climate aspirations for large-scale impact

While we continue to embrace decarbonization goals despite these perils, the global energy crisis created by the Ukraine War still looms large over the economy. The war has led not only to an increase in global crude oil prices, but also the diversion of multilateral aid originally earmarked for climate finance for developing nations. It is therefore only logical that our global position on climate change would be underpinned by the need to prioritize our own energy security while also driving global efforts towards climate action.