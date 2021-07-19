We must close our gender gap in the funding of fintech ventures

Consider education and funding gaps. As you can imagine, India’s gender inequality leads to disadvantages for female tech entrepreneurs. It impacts their self-confidence and can take a toll on their networks. But there are bigger obstacles that are structural and have to do with access to education and capital. It’s well known that women are underrepresented in India’s premier universities, from which most founders of successful startups emerge. Just 18% of Bachelor of Technology students at the Indian Institutes of Technology, for instance, are women (bit.ly/3BjPD11). However, I believe that raising venture capital, the lifeblood of tech startups, poses the most immediate concern for women entrepreneurs. Many who I know are haunted by a study published by the Harvard Business Review in 2017. It showed that, among a comparable group of startups, male-led ventures raised five times more money than those led by women. The study also found a pattern of venture capitalists asking men more questions about opportunity and women more questions on risk. This study matched women’s own experience (bit.ly/2UZgTAU).