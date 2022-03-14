We must correct the IPO pricing of startups with no profit record

Ever since the Controller of Capital Issues was abolished and free pricing allowed of shares, it was the market that decided pricing. Startups, however, are an enigma. They are mostly technology- driven, sell ideas in a non-conventional manner, and loosely speaking do not have fixed assets to show. They typically begin with venture capital (VC) investment. Losses pile up so high that a conventional business with such a record would close down. But these enterprises are sold to various private equity (PE) investors who find value in the enterprise, and hence their shares change hands. Originators often either move out of the business or start another venture. But they have made their money by getting a good valuation. The transaction however remains B-2-B, one with high net worth individuals operating through VC or PE funds. There is inherently no threat of market disruption.