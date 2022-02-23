We must develop Brand India to attain global appeal and success

Brand India: In the medieval period, India had developed its own identity as the largest producer and exporter of spices. To a certain extent, this image attracted imperialist powers to attack and colonize India. It resulted in the ruination of India’s identity along with its economy, while also rupturing the country’s socio-cultural fabric. Sadly, during the British Raj, India’s image abroad was shaped by portrayals of it being a land of snake charmers. Even after independence, Dixon Owen, in his book The Great Divide, described India as “a wrecked ship, standing in the mid-ocean, armed and ammunition stored in and set on fire." However, our founding fathers not only proved this wrong, but built a strong and resilient foundation on which today’s India stands tall.

