We must do a better job of shuffling weak assets

Last Thursday, armed with the requisite clout, Future’s unpaid but secured creditors elected to reject Reliance’s proposal, a rejection that’s now set to push group defaulters into insolvency. On Saturday, Reliance, which had reportedly slashed the cash on offer for lenders, declared its withdrawal from the fray. As for Amazon, it stands to find itself shut out entirely should India’s bankruptcy code kick in, as it’s likely to be excluded from making a resolution bid on account of being both a foreign firm and a ‘related party’ (given its 2019 stake in a group holding firm). This week, Amazon said it will not give up its arbitration case against Future in Singapore, though it’s unclear what a win there can achieve for it if Future’s commitments gets wiped clean. What can be salvaged of Future Retail and its associated firms is even hazier, now that the group’s brands have visibly faded in appeal and lease-payment defaults have lost it the bulk of its outlet reach. Since Future’s stores had been pinned on the map to optimize market coverage, its well-curated network was seen as a prized catch. Over February and March, however, Reliance reportedly took over nearly 950 of them through local realty deals struck with their lessors. With most of Future’s customer catchment zone under its belt, there may have been little left for it to pursue.