Opinion
We must empower women to participate equally in the progress of Digital India
Summary
- While efforts are underway to bridge gaps in internet access, we must also track digital dynamics within households and work at increasing the agency of women when it comes to the use of digital devices. Here’s what may work best.
In today’s digital landscape, improving women’s internet access does more than increase connectivity. It is a catalyst for women-led development, a gateway for gender equity, and a key to transform their lives.
