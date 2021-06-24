We must exercise caution not to trip over smart meters

The monitoring and verification of smart meter roll-outs is taking place in varying degrees by various stakeholders in the sector. Basic details such as the number of units installed are currently being reported by the National Smart Metering Programme (NSMP), for example, and also by discoms. However, there seem to be discrepancies within these data sets. For instance, discoms in Uttar Pradesh (UP) claimed the installation of 2.4 million units by the end of 2020-21, but the NSMP dashboard shows only 1.1 million. Further, not much information is available in the public domain on other aspects of the roll-out of these programmes.