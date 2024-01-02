We must expand India's economy but not as an end in itself

Look a little deeper, however, and it is equally clear that we have no space for complacency. For all the progress made in our 75-plus years as an independent nation—remember former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s scathing comment, “India is no more a single country than the equator"—we still have a long way to go. So, even as we overtake our former colonial master in economic terms, the dawn of 2024 is a good time for a reality check. On a per-capita income basis, India ranks 139th by GDP (nominal) and 127th by GDP (PPP). And even as the proportion of Indians living below the poverty line has fallen dramatically, India is still home to an unconscionably large—perhaps the largest globally—number of people who barely meet their subsistence needs. In terms of social development indicators, access to health, education, sanitation, potable water, infant and female mortality, law and order, etc, we rank below many of our peers among emerging markets. While social indicators in some parts of the country are comparable to those in advanced countries, across large swathes of our landmass, they are worse than in sub-Saharan Africa. Sadly, the benefits of economic growth and social development have not been evenly distributed across the country. Regional inequalities have widened the post-reform decades, even as income inequalities have sharpened. Bull markets are likely to aggravate this trend. Despite reports of rising numbers investing in stocks and a dramatic increase in demat folios and mutual fund holdings, only a small fraction of our total population is in this game and hence in a position to benefit from equity gains. According to the chief of the National Stock Exchange, as of last October, only 17% of all Indian households were invested in stocks.

