We must face the true cost of our net zero goals

Even assuming no new energy-subsidy programmes, the trajectory of public debt is already unsustainable in the US and many other countries. As a practical matter, persisting with subsidies-first is therefore likely to be impossible. The most plausible forecast, given these numbers, might be that net zero just won’t be achieved by 2050. But if governments sincerely want to hit that target, they’ll have to take subsidy-first back to the drawing board and start being honest with voters about the costs of fighting climate change. It can’t be halted on a promise that everybody wins except producers of fossil fuels—the fiction that makes subsidies-first ‘politically realistic.’ Government borrowing only delays the inevitable. Using subsidies instead of carbon taxes will demand big increases in other taxes and/or cuts in other government spending.