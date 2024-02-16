We must find a congruence between living, learning and livelihood
Summary
- Our living is mostly insular, learning happens elsewhere and livelihood spaces are far removed from the other two spheres, while what we need is harmony among all three.
Mental models are algorithms of the mind. They are thinking constructs that govern how we make meaning and choices. How did separating work from life become a mental model? It goes back to early 18th century. The Industrial Revolution introduced the factory system, which required large number of workers to travel from their homes to a central work location every day. This has long been the norm, one that we take for granted. So much so that the stress of a frustrating pursuit of a work-life balance feels normal too.