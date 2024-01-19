We must focus on public transportation to improve productivity
Summary
- Smooth public transportation has various social and economic benefits. We need to disincentivize private vehicles by levying more taxes on their use and ending their hidden subsidies.
City governments in India must focus attention on the planning of inclusive, safe and efficient public transportation if they want residents to be healthy and lead economically productive as well as socially active lives. Whether citizens choose to walk, drive or use a train, proper planning is necessary for them to reach their destinations fast and safe. If their needs are met by public transportation, people opt for public modes; otherwise, for private vehicles.