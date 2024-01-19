We must focus on public transportation to improve productivity

Prosperous cities across the globe have invested in public transportation and adopted policies that make the cost of owning and operating private vehicles significantly higher than public transportation. The reverse is true in India, with its burgeoning middle-class finding it easier to use private vehicles—with insalubrious results: air pollution, noise, wasted productivity due to long commutes on congested roads, and loss of time for recreation. Even Delhi’s 400km world-class Metro rail, which dominates our imagination of public transport, is only achieving 46% of its projected ridership because private two-wheelers are more efficient in servicing the city’s average trip length of less than 10km. Even if Delhi Metro were run free, it would be short of riders because motorized two-wheelers are owned by a majority of the city’s households. And even if two-wheelers go fully electric, they occupy road space and contribute to congestion. Further, every user of public transport is also a pedestrian, whereas walking in Indian cities can be hazardous.

