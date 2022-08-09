The productivism manifesto, and how to make it work

As the name suggests, productivism focuses on enhancing the productive capabilities of all regions and all segments of society. While traditional forms of social assistance and better access to education and healthcare can help in this regard, connecting people with productive employment opportunities requires improvements on the demand side of the labour market as well as on the supply side. Policies must directly encourage an increase in the quantity and quality of jobs available for the less educated and less skilled members of the workforce, wherever they choose (or can afford) to live. In the future, the bulk of these jobs will come not from manufacturing, but from services such as healthcare, long-term care and retail. In the US, virtually all net new job creation in the private sector since the late 1970s has taken place in services, and less than one in ten workers are currently employed in manufacturing. Even if US policy succeeds in re-shoring manufacturing and supply chains, the effect on employment is likely to be limited.