We must inculcate sound values for education to be meaningful
The National Curriculum Framework provides Indian schools a practical format to impart these
The National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF) articulates five ‘Aims of Education’: rational thought and independent thinking, health and well-being, democratic and community participation, economic participation, and cultural participation. These guide the choice of knowledge, capacities, and values and dispositions that the curriculum must develop in students. Let us explore these values and dispositions.