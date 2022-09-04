We must invest in our teachers for India to take its next big leap

Big challenges, deep interventions: For India, however, the challenges of education go much deeper. Limitations such as lack of accessibility, poor quality of learning material, demographic differences and shortage of teachers in schools demand more profound interventions and critical action plans. A recent Unesco report states that India has nearly 120,000 schools with just one teacher each and that 89% of these single-teacher schools are in rural areas. The report also estimates that India needs nearly 1.2 million additional teachers to meet the current shortfall. This calls for urgent measures and increased investment in the teaching community to bring more qualified and empowered educators into the Indian workforce. Accelerated government efforts such as the National Education Policy 2020 have been at the forefront of this need, having enshrined crucial tenets of ownership and autonomy to teachers, while also recognizing, documenting and sharing innovative pedagogies devised by them. With the policy outlining the need to build vibrant teacher communities for better networking, India is taking large strides in the education space. Moreover, capacity-building schemes like NISHTHA, launched to help teachers create learner-centred pedagogies at the elementary level, have already reached over 2.1 million teachers.