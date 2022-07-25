We must let an industrial policy guide India’s approach to trade

Industrial policy is now back in the open. It had never gone away even in the US, Rodrik says. The US government has always supported the growth of its defence and technological industries with large subsidies and preferential treatment. It sanctioned Chinese tech companies when they became too large and competitive for US comfort. And, with the CHIPS Act, the US will subsidize domestic production of chips. The new paradigm of economic policies, which current disruptions of the global economy is compelling all countries to adopt, can be called “productivism", Rodrik says. This is a more positive term than protectionism. India needs ‘productive’ economic policies to increase domestic manufacturing (and not only of the labour-intensive kind) for the defence of its national sovereignty and resilience in its economic growth.

