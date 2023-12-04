We must look beyond India’s exciting headline GDP numbers
Summary
- The second quarter’s faster than expected economic growth is good news, but not all sectors have done well and K-shaped worries persist. Don’t let our economy’s pace detract from the challenge of enlarging it equitably.
The Indian economy’s stellar performance in the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2023-24 put all previous GDP estimates, including the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) own estimate of 6.5%, in the shade. At 7.6%, Q2 growth came on the back of buoyancy in manufacturing (at 13.9%) and construction (13.3%). Gross value added (GVA), often seen as a better estimate of the true level of activity, grew 7.4%. The numbers are testimony to the “resilience and strength of the Indian economy in testing times," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran was guarded, saying, “We need to work out the numbers and see what kind of upside it imparts to the overall estimate for the year." Understandably so. Geopolitical factors, the strength of the US economy and hence the US Federal Reserve’s continued fight against inflation, and the ongoing global slowdown are sure to lower growth in the second half of the year. But with 7.7% real GDP growth in the first half, overall growth for the full year could end up a tad higher than earlier estimates of 6.5%, making India one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.