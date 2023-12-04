We must look beyond India’s exciting headline GDP numbers

Terms like ‘blockbuster’ and ‘scorching’ have been used and this euphoria over the official data is not entirely surprising. But after all the hosannas have been sung, a discerning look at the disaggregated numbers throws up some disquieting features. First, agriculture, on which a large chunk of our population depends, has grown at a 17-quarter low of 1.2%. True, some of the decline can be attributed to erratic monsoon rains this year. Also, the share of allied activities in the farm sector helps cushion the weak monsoon’s shock to rural incomes. But the fallout will have an adverse impact on rural consumption at a time when private consumption shows signs of slowing. Growth in private consumption, which accounts for close to 57% of GDP, was muted at 3.1%, suggesting some of the growth drivers that have held the economy in good stead so far might be petering out. The trade, hotels and transport category, a major employer of those at the bottom of the pyramid, has also done poorly. Its Q2 growth at 4.3% is the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2020-21. Taken together, disappointment by these two sectors should temper our celebration of the surprise showing overall. Especially since it plays into the criticism that the post-covid recovery has been K-shaped, with upper-income classes recovering much faster than those at the bottom. Ironically, this has come despite the Centre ensuring there is no let-up in public investment (private investment is still fighting shy) and government consumption being directed at relieving distress among the poor.

