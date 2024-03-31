We must make insolvency pre-packs work for MSMEs

The present scheme of pre-packs is daunting. The pre-admission stage needs 11 sub-processes to be ticked, and if the debtor is admitted, there are myriad process flows to be adhered to. Such a complex process is difficult to execute for financially sound businesses, let alone those in distress. This has led to today’s state of affairs, with just 17 cases underway (as of 2 February 2024) even after nearly three years of being introduced. A review of cases reveals that only four plans have been approved of the nine admissions. The cases that were admitted took an average of 483 days in the insolvency process.