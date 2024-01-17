We must make lasting moves against the mis-selling of financial products
Summary
- Supervision of sales pitches won’t tackle this problem quite as well as focused consumer courts can. We need long-term solutions.
A recent news report in The Times of India suggests that in order to curb mis-selling, “insurance agents may be required to maintain audio-visual records of [the] sales pitch" they make to prospective buyers of insurance policies. A letter suggesting the same seems to have gone from the Centre’s consumers affairs secretary to the financial services secretary.