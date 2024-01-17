We must make lasting moves against the mis-selling of financial products

At the same time, age-old human greed is at work, with prospective investors in a hurry to get rich. This makes mis-selling easy. For a few years before the financial crisis of 2008 broke out, bankers and others working for home loan companies in the US and parts of Europe sold floating-rate home loans with very low interest rates and EMIs in the first few years to the poorest of the poor. Many people who took on such loans did not know that EMIs would go up. Further, some of these loans were ‘negative amortization loans,’ where the difference between the very low EMI that had to be paid for the first few years and the actual higher EMI was added to the loan’s outstanding, and so the loan amount kept increasing instead of shrinking with every EMI.