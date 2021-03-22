We must never compromise our high ideals of higher education

Ashoka, which was set up with private funding and a clear purpose, seemed to provide a beacon for how standalone institutions and autonomous multi-disciplinary universities might look like in India, especially after the implementation of the NEP 2020. The resignation of professors Mehta and Arvind Subramanian from Ashoka demonstrates how difficult it is to ensure true autonomy. The NEP 2020 states that the country must recruit the best and brightest to enter the teaching profession at all levels, by “ensuring livelihood, respect, dignity, and autonomy", but the Ashoka episode serves a harsh reminder of how things may continue to be the same, or get even worse, despite the best policy intentions. The government’s talk of recognizing the need to empower the academic community to do “their job" as effectively as possible and deliver quality higher education, which besides enabling personal accomplishment also fosters constructive public engagement, seems to have evaporated into ether in less than a year since those purported reforms were announced. Indeed, some may even wonder if they existed.