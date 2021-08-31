In isolation, our latest growth figure for gross domestic product (GDP) could be taken as proof of India’s economic resilience. After all, the 20.1% expansion in output estimated by the Centre’s statistics office for the three months till end-June is the country’s highest quarterly rate on record, and it was achieved in the throes of our worst covid wave. In terms of actual earnings, however, at ₹32.4 trillion all added up, our economy was unable to regain its size in the same quarter of 2019-20. This was because of last year’s national lockdown, which shrank our GDP in the June quarter of 2020-21 by 24.4%. Our economy would have had to expand by about 32% in those three months of 2021 just to get back what we had two years ago. Still, a return from our depths of covid despair is clearly underway, as seen in several other indicators of business activity. While this offers relief in the context of our economy’s direction, we must not mistake a spring-back for the hefty push it needs to regain our lost path of rapid prosperity. Ironically, as we look ahead a little, liberation from our viral anxiety could possibly play the role of a spur.

The effect of less disruptive curbs imposed by public authorities during our second wave of infections is visible in the GDP details released on Tuesday. Also notable is the impact of heavy government spending on public projects. Measured by gross value added, sector-wise, manufacturing and construction posted robust growth of 49.6% and 68.3%, respectively. Mining grew 18.6%. Services were badly hit by the pandemic but staged an upside surprise in the June quarter; trade, hotels and transport grew 34.3% as a category, for example. The relatively-stable agricultural sector clocked 4.5%, though on a firmer base, as covid fanned out into our vast countryside only later.

These numbers should be seen as aberrative. They offer no indication of what trajectory our post-pandemic economy will take. Squashing the virus that has wreaked havoc upon lives and livelihoods should be our proximate policy goal. For a real economic recovery, though, we would need a realistic reading of the challenges ahead. A belated stimulus by way of state expenditure, focused on infrastructure, could support overall demand as we begin to exit the pandemic—by next year, perhaps—but such an uptick will not be sustainable without a reversal of India’s long slump in private investment, which must go alongside central efforts. While capital formation has turned buzzy in India’s startup space, with large sums of money being raised that will be ploughed into tech businesses, a broad revival is still awaited. For this, we need income multipliers across all sectors putting more money in many more hands. In a country of low disposable earnings, crunched further by covid, a splurge by India’s cash-rich once we get past a danger point could serve as a source of demand for job-assuring products and services. Driven by a great urge to reclaim lifestyles cramped by a dreaded disease, consumer exuberance among the well-off could plausibly touch highs of the sort seen during the West’s ‘roaring 20s’ after the Spanish Flu a century ago. Even if this were to happen in India (and it may not), it could prove transient. That leaves the government with its lever of last resort: fiscal outlays. So long as inflation does not threaten to spiral out of control, the Centre must pump money around. What our policymakers mustn’t do, at any rate, is content themselves with a statistical illusion.

