We must not get misled by a statistical mirage

These numbers should be seen as aberrative. They offer no indication of what trajectory our post-pandemic economy will take. Squashing the virus that has wreaked havoc upon lives and livelihoods should be our proximate policy goal. For a real economic recovery, though, we would need a realistic reading of the challenges ahead. A belated stimulus by way of state expenditure, focused on infrastructure, could support overall demand as we begin to exit the pandemic—by next year, perhaps—but such an uptick will not be sustainable without a reversal of India’s long slump in private investment, which must go alongside central efforts. While capital formation has turned buzzy in India’s startup space, with large sums of money being raised that will be ploughed into tech businesses, a broad revival is still awaited. For this, we need income multipliers across all sectors putting more money in many more hands. In a country of low disposable earnings, crunched further by covid, a splurge by India’s cash-rich once we get past a danger point could serve as a source of demand for job-assuring products and services. Driven by a great urge to reclaim lifestyles cramped by a dreaded disease, consumer exuberance among the well-off could plausibly touch highs of the sort seen during the West’s ‘roaring 20s’ after the Spanish Flu a century ago. Even if this were to happen in India (and it may not), it could prove transient. That leaves the government with its lever of last resort: fiscal outlays. So long as inflation does not threaten to spiral out of control, the Centre must pump money around. What our policymakers mustn’t do, at any rate, is content themselves with a statistical illusion.