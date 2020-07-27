Opinion | We must not hesitate to spend on a revival

They need not. The first thing we should accept is that the covid crisis is unlike any other. Haunted by uncertainty, India’s economy is set to contract severely this year, possibly even at a double-digit rate. Demand across sectors has suffered something of a paralytic jolt, unemployment is way too high, and the overall private inclination to spend or invest has visibly shrunk. Add to this a failure to arrest coronavirus infections, and the country may be staring not only at an economic but also a social upheaval. Importantly, while inflation is very hard to forecast, and may have risen a bit lately, the danger of price spikes is arguably too low for it to deter public spending or cash give-aways at this point. On the external front, oil prices are benign. Yes, our exports are weak, but the risk of a run on the rupee is not likely to pose a worry so long as local prices behave well and global investors focus on a revival of domestic growth. As for the bad experience at the previous decade’s turn, that loss of price and currency stability should not be blamed on fiscal expansion per se, but on its unbridled continuation well beyond what was needed after a financial crisis that affected the West far more severely than us. It should have been pulled back a year or two earlier than it was.