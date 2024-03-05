We must not let Indian agriculture turn into an unending tragi-comedy

Third, agricultural spends have a targeting problem. Nowhere is it more acute than in the MSP system. Professor Ashok Gulati estimates that the MSP system’s total coverage is limited to only 5.6% of Indian farmers and just 2.2% of our agricultural produce by value. Juxtapose this with the fact that agriculture today accounts for a much lower portion of rural household incomes than is usually imagined. As per the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households Report 2019, less than half the aggregate income of agricultural households is derived from agriculture. More importantly, the total number of households that derive most of their income from agriculture is less than 40%. In effect, most agricultural households are not farmers at all in terms of their primary occupation, but likely to be plumbers, electricians, cops, soldiers, construction labour and so on, while state policy spreads a large chunk of finite fiscal resources on a smaller (and likely needier) section of agricultural households.