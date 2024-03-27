We must not let poverty of thought stop India from tracking deprivation
Summary
- So long as we can define a cut-off for poverty, we can measure it, and its validity does not require data trackers to be kept frozen.
There is a rumour going around. That senior economists in India feel that the method of measuring consumption affects the construction of the poverty line. This is the Great Indian Poverty Debate III—that a comparison of the levels of living (and hence derivation of the headcount ratio of poverty, or simply poverty) between India’s two official Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCESs) in 2011-12 and 2022-23 cannot be done. And so one cannot conclude that extreme poverty (based on the purchasing power parity or PPP-linked $1.9 poverty line) in India has been eliminated, as Bhalla-Bhasin have done (bit.ly/3Vz9Hc2). In the Telegraph, online on 2 March 2024, (bit.ly/3ISoHuj), former acting member and chairman of the National Statistical Commission P.C. Mohanan and retired Indian Economic Service officer K.L. Datta, author of Growth and Development Planning in India, said “Tendulkar’s parameters cannot be applied to the findings of the HCES 2022-23 to arrive at a poverty figure." Why? “Because the Mixed Reference Period (MRP) methodology of the old HCES, whose findings provided the base for Tendulkar’s poverty cut-offs, was different from the Modified Mixed Reference Period (MMRP) methodology employed during HCES 2022-23".