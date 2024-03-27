We must not let poverty of thought stop India from tracking deprivation

The circle was complete. Paraphrasing T.S. Eliot, the profession came back to where it started and knew how to measure poverty for the first time. Again, not an iota of discussion took place on whether the different methods or surveys were comparable. The profession, statisticians, economists and policymakers have not really cared about how the poverty cut-off line is derived, so long as it is known and defined in a recognizable manner. Calculation of the level of poverty, once a poverty line has been agreed upon and consumer expenditure (or income) survey data is available, is no more than a simple accounting exercise. Indeed, until the World Bank prevailed on India’s Planning Commission, the practice in the country was to arrive at a best estimate of survey consumption and then blow up all per-capita consumption by the ratio of mean consumption in national accounts and mean consumption in the survey.