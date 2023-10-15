We must not overlook the risks IMF has noted

A sense of jubilation greeted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection that India’s economy will grow 6.3% during 2023-24, placing it among the fastest growing economies. The multilateral lender’s latest edition of the World Economic Outlook, released during this year’s annual meeting in Marrakech (in conjunction with World Bank), claimed that the 20bps upward revision in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) estimate was due to “stronger-than-expected consumption" in April-June. As a matter of fact, national income data for that quarter did demonstrate private final consumption growing by over 9% year-on-year, thereby helping overall GDP grow by 7.8%. But then, New Delhi’s euphoria over the IMF forecast seems to ignore some of the risks that the institution feels could jeopardize global, and hence Indian, growth prospects. Pierre Olivier Gourinchas, IMF’s research director and economics counsellor, said that while the aggregate global economic growth was slowing, there was considerable divergence between growth trends in the advanced and emerging or developing economies. In his words, global economic growth is “limping along and not sprinting". This needs parsing, especially how they can come to affect the Indian economy.

A long train of risks has been visiting the global economy since the start of the pandemic and there is no certainty that these are likely to be retrenched any time soon. The pandemic shattered the fragile and freshly wrought financial and economic stability that had been achieved almost a decade after the 2008 financial crisis. The economic shock, in the form of upended supply chains and disrupted economic networks, was further aggravated in February 2022 when Russia attacked Ukraine, sending commodity prices shooting. Global central banks had to raise benchmark interest rates multiple times in a coordinated move to staunch the inflationary spiral which, in turn, dampened economic activity and rendered asset markets volatile. The global economy was just about re-adjusting to this reality and re-calibrating its response when the outbreak of the Palestine-Israel conflagration added a new dimension to the matrix of risks.

This begs the question: does the IMF projection imply that India is insulated from all the risks? The problem with risks is that they can emerge from least expected quarters and expose vulnerabilities. While there is an entire panoply of risks confronting India, the one risk that could have a short-term impact on the Indian economy springs from the IMF assertion of divergence in growth and inflation trends globally and its likely impact on volatile asset markets. The Fed’s higher-for-longer policy is driving up yields in US bond markets, which will result in portfolio fund outflows from India, leading to pressure on the rupee and its concomitant effect on cost of imports, balance of payments and domestic inflation rate. The second risk arises from uncertainty over oil prices if the Palestine-Israel conflict drags for long and its net expands to cover other West Asian economies such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon or even the UAE. The final risk lies in the misplaced exultation at the 6.3% GDP growth estimate: India needs to grow by over 8% every year, for many years continuously, to enable prosperity for a wider cohort of the Indian population and, most importantly, to successfully escape the low middle-income trap.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!