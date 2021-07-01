We must plan ahead to escape the middle-income trap

Technology-intensive manufacturing: India must also focus on improving ‘within sector’ productivity through, inter alia, research and development (R&D) investments, better management practices and adoption of new technologies. The experience of several countries that have fallen into the middle-income trap bears testimony to the need for a gradual strengthening of tech-intensive sectors. There comes a point for an economy in its development path when labour stops being cheap, requiring it to transform itself in some other way to continue its upward trajectory. Engendering innovation in higher value-added, tech-intensive activities is important for economies before they reach that juncture. If exports are taken as a proxy for the manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness of an economy, the present status of tech-intensive manufacturing in India leaves a lot to be desired. As per World Bank data, high-tech exports accounted for only 10.3% of India’s manufacturing exports in 2019, only a marginal improvement over its share of 9.7% in 2009 . Rival countries had a much higher share of the same: 31% in China, 13% in Brazil, 40% in Vietnam and 24% in Thailand. Low R&D spending in India, ranging from a mere 0.64% to 0.86% of gross domestic product over the past two decades, has held the country back.