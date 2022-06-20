We must rethink the insolvency ecosystem before it loses appeal4 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:10 PM IST
Reduce the IBC's regulatory cholesterol and court delays if it's to be the saviour it was conceived as
As the Narendra Modi government celebrates “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", an initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence, it is worth assessing the success of India’s bankruptcy code, which is arguably one of the most progressive commercial laws brought into force in recent times by the country, providing companies with the “freedom of exit".