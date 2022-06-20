We must rethink the insolvency ecosystem before it loses appeal

The insolvency litigation procedure should aim at reducing the duration of the process and also case volumes, so as to reduce uncertainties that result. This can be done by shortening the window within which a party must lodge a claim, whether it is an initial challenge or an appeal, which elsewhere is often shorter than in other civil or criminal litigation. In France, it is usually 10 days; in 2021, through insolvency and restructuring law reforms, it extended this further by providing for the full judicial resolution of certain disputes ahead of the confirmation of a restructuring plan by a court. In the same spirit of limiting insolvency litigation, the reform also limits which parties may initiate certain legal actions. These entail court-appointed insolvency practitioners or parties involved in the restructuring process. Another feature that is worth weighing is to either give some adjudicating power to the case’s insolvency professional or appoint a supervisory judge for each case. In France, such judges have exclusive power to authorize important settlements with the insolvent company, some of which also require insolvency court ratification. They are often the first to decide an issue, and though their decisions are subject to challenge at the insolvency court and the latter’s decision can be challenged before a court of appeal, insolvency courts tend to confirm the orders of supervisory judges. Most litigants expect they would need to escalate their case to a court of appeal to effectively challenge a supervisory judge’s decision, which is not easy.