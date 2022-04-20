We must revamp schools as they reopen after the pandemic break

The ASER also presented its findings on ‘Learning Levels’ in three states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. As per the report, there is a learning crisis in these states and it seems that the situation might not be very different in other states and Union territories. For West Bengal, the report notes that the proportion of children enrolled in Class I in government schools who can read letters of the alphabet or more has decreased by 7 percentage points since 2018 and is now below 2014 levels. The drops are visible in Arithmetic as well, where for Class I, there has been an almost 10 percentage point drop since 2018 in the proportion of children who can recognize single-digit numbers. Similarly, for Chhattisgarh, the report notes that in Class I, the proportion of children who can read letters has decreased by 8.3 percentage points since 2018 and there is a 10 percentage points drop in that of government-school students of Class III who can do subtraction when 2021 levels are compared to 2018. Similarly, the SCHOOL survey by Road Scholarz reported that about half of the children currently enrolled in Classes 3-5 were unable to read more than a few words, and in rural areas, as many as 42% were unable to read a single word.