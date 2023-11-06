We must rise above misleading ‘global hunger’ rankings based on odd methodology
India does better than its weak rank on the World Hunger Index would suggest, with fair progress made on three of the four parameters that go into its score. So let's not be distracted from the path India has taken over the past decade in its battle against hunger.
India has instituted the ICDS programme to improve the nutritional and health status of children in the age group 0-6 years, laying the foundation for proper psychological, physical and social development of the child. India is also leveraging technology under an ambitious Poshan Tracker for dynamic identification of underweight children, as also of stunting and wasting among them, and for last-mile tracking of nutrition service delivery.