We must temper celebrations over the new Alzheimer’s drug4 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:37 PM IST
Biogen and Eisai caused a stir in September when they announced positive results in a late-stage trial for an Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab. Doctors tempered their excitement, though, until they could scrutinize the full peer-reviewed data. That data arrived this week. And while it is stoking enthusiasm that physicians might soon be able to offer patients a treatment that can slow the progression of the devastating disease, doctors must balance that optimism with safety concerns and the reality that the drug is far from a cure—and it’s hard to quantify how meaningful it might be for a given patient.