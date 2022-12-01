We must temper celebrations over the new Alzheimer’s drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) appears likely to approve lecanemab early next year, capping a decades-long slog to get a drug that works, albeit modestly, by addressing one of the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s. Now comes the next slog: getting answers on still critical unknowns. Like how much will this drug meaningfully change the day-to-day lives of patients and their caregivers? Will that benefit outweigh the small risk of its more serious side effects? And will it justify the cost of what is likely to be an expensive therapy?