We mustn’t have any blind spots in our official estimations of poverty

As against the money-metric approach used earlier, the Niti Aayog prefers to use poverty estimates based on the UNDP suggested multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI). Unlike the former that was based on consumption expenditure, the MPI uses a number of indicators on different aspects of well-being. The national MPI is based on data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), of which the most recent one available is for 2019-21 (and there are previous surveys for 2005-06 and 2015-16). In July 2023, the Niti Aayog released the National MPI based on 2019-21 NFHS data.

Recently, a discussion paper released by it on multi-dimensional poverty claims that 248 million individuals moved out of it in the nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, almost all of them under the present government. This is almost double the 135 million decline between 2015-16 and 2019-21 revealed in the July 2023 report. The difference owes largely to the extrapolation done by the paper’s authors, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand and senior advisor Yogesh Suri, using original estimates. While extrapolation for monetary variables is generally acceptable, it may not be a good idea for measuring MPI-based poverty, given the sensitivity of these indicators to overall economic data, more so with the last two years of that period affected by covid.

The issue is not with the methodology of extrapolation or estimates of poverty, but which dimensions contributed to improvements in well-being and which indicators need more effort. The national MPI uses 12 indicators as against 10 by the UNDP, with maternal mortality and access to banking services as additional variables. The rest—from nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, years of schooling and school attendance to cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, housing, electricity and assets—are similar to the global MPI. These indicators represent various kinds of deprivations, some of which are input indicators, such as housing, sanitation, electricity and so on. Nutrition, schooling and mortality indicators, on the other hand, are outcome indicators, which have a close correlation with the input indicators. However, a careful analysis across states and over time reveals the limitations of such a diverse set due to the difficulty of aggregating input and outcome indicators with weights assigned randomly. Not only do access and provision of inputs vary depending on state capacity, all inputs do not lead to the same outcomes across states; some states do better with a similar level of physical infrastructure and assets, while others perform poorly.

In fact, a close look at the indicators suggests that progress is uneven over time as well, with only a few of them contributing significantly to the decline after 2015-16 and most parameters showing retrogression. On percentage point reduction per annum, all nutrition, education and health related indicators show a deceleration in the rate of progress after 2015-16, compared to before that. However, the period after 2015-16 does show an acceleration on indicators of public provisioning, such as cooking fuel and sanitation. On the rest—such as assets, electricity and banking—progress after 2015-16 was slower than the decade before that.

It is these individual variances that need detailed analysis beyond just the aggregate poverty estimates. The idea of using multiple indicators is not to reduce these deprivations to a single number, but to get a better idea of what our policy focus should be. The current MPI is limited by the set of questions available in the NFHS, but these are by no means a comprehensive set of indicators. Glaring omissions include employment and earnings. We also need better indicators on the environment, gender gaps and social exclusion.

The multiplicity of these indicators is meant to enable a better understanding of various dimensions of poverty and well-being. MPI is not a substitute of money-metric poverty estimates, but a complementary analytical tool. In fact, a better understanding of poverty across states and over time also requires the government to restart its consumption expenditure-based poverty estimates. Along with wages and employment indicators, consumption expenditure-based poverty estimates have been useful in analysing growth and income distribution. Hence, these are useful in tracking poverty and inequality. The MPI is unlikely to provide comprehensive answers and it is important that we examine poverty without leaving blind spots. We need both to make sense of the changing dynamics of growth, income distribution and well-being.