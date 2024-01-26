We mustn’t have any blind spots in our official estimations of poverty
Summary
- The multi-count index of poverty used by Niti Aayog provides a rounded look at the well-being of our worst-off but the idea of it is to identify dimensions that need more alleviation efforts. India’s government should re-adopt the use of consumption expenditure findings to estimate poverty.
As against the money-metric approach used earlier, the Niti Aayog prefers to use poverty estimates based on the UNDP suggested multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI). Unlike the former that was based on consumption expenditure, the MPI uses a number of indicators on different aspects of well-being. The national MPI is based on data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), of which the most recent one available is for 2019-21 (and there are previous surveys for 2005-06 and 2015-16). In July 2023, the Niti Aayog released the National MPI based on 2019-21 NFHS data.