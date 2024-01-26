We mustn’t have any blind spots in our official estimations of poverty

The issue is not with the methodology of extrapolation or estimates of poverty, but which dimensions contributed to improvements in well-being and which indicators need more effort. The national MPI uses 12 indicators as against 10 by the UNDP, with maternal mortality and access to banking services as additional variables. The rest—from nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, years of schooling and school attendance to cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, housing, electricity and assets—are similar to the global MPI. These indicators represent various kinds of deprivations, some of which are input indicators, such as housing, sanitation, electricity and so on. Nutrition, schooling and mortality indicators, on the other hand, are outcome indicators, which have a close correlation with the input indicators. However, a careful analysis across states and over time reveals the limitations of such a diverse set due to the difficulty of aggregating input and outcome indicators with weights assigned randomly. Not only do access and provision of inputs vary depending on state capacity, all inputs do not lead to the same outcomes across states; some states do better with a similar level of physical infrastructure and assets, while others perform poorly.