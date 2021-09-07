In its early days, the covid pandemic that has held siege for almost 18 months was touted by some as a great leveller. It has been anything but. Apart from Indian health, its harshest impact has been on the education of children, with gaps widened between the digitally-enabled and our multitudes that could haunt us far into the future. What was socially observed has been confirmed by the School Children’s Online and Offline Learning survey of educational deprivation. Supervised by economists Jean Dreze and Reetika Khera, among others, and conducted last month among the families of nearly 1,400 kids of school-going age in rural settings and urban slums from 15 states and Union territories, it reveals a learning crisis among the deprived that needs urgent reversal, lest we end up in deep regret. Our extended closure of schools for covid has meant only 8% of rural students studied online regularly, according to the survey, with 37% not studying at all. The urban figures are also dismal: 24% regular and 19% off studies. And the effects are evident in abilities: 48% rural and 42% urban students couldn’t read more than a few words.

On paper, classes moved online for most, including pupils of publicly-funded schools, but the poor have not just lacked internet access, but also the special study material and digital aids that helped better-off students get by. Various schools, teachers, non-profit groups and individual volunteers mobilized resources and set up mechanisms to help out, thankfully, but without state action, we cannot cover all of the needy. On Tuesday, our Prime Minister announced some government initiatives, ranging from a new school quality assessment and accreditation framework to a portal for school-development donations. While these may be worthy in their own right, the urgency of adapting schools to the real challenge we face still seems missing as a top-level priority.

The gaps we are staring at today will assuredly look larger in the rear-view mirror over the years ahead. Learning losses have a habit of extending backwards. A child whose education was disrupted for so long can easily lose what was learnt in previous years. Catch-up courses must account for past losses, too, but few states have moved beyond vague promises on extra classes so far, perhaps under popular pressure not to stall next-class promotions. The public focus has been on reopening classrooms—14 states have done it so far—with sufficient safety rules in place. Case studies from abroad suggest that beyond the usual mask and distance protocols, schools need multiple dispersal points and small ‘learning bubbles’ (of teachers and students) that don’t mix and can swiftly be isolated in case of an infection. Inadequately staffed and equipped schools would need support for this. Our big worry here, however, is not the details of health defence, important though these clearly are, but what uneven learning outcomes in a country of vast socio-economic disparities could imply once this generation comes of age. Unless we act right now to redress widening divisions in scholastic ability, India will end up at heightened risk of slipping into a middle- income trap from which it may be too late to escape. India’s emergence as an economy to be reckoned with would require us to attain productivity levels that only a well-educated workforce can assure. And this, in turn, requires an equitable baseline for all. We must not brush aside the danger of disguised illiteracy among large numbers. In just a year or so, our window for damage control would’ve closed.

