We mustn’t let learners get left unfairly behind

The gaps we are staring at today will assuredly look larger in the rear-view mirror over the years ahead. Learning losses have a habit of extending backwards. A child whose education was disrupted for so long can easily lose what was learnt in previous years. Catch-up courses must account for past losses, too, but few states have moved beyond vague promises on extra classes so far, perhaps under popular pressure not to stall next-class promotions. The public focus has been on reopening classrooms—14 states have done it so far—with sufficient safety rules in place. Case studies from abroad suggest that beyond the usual mask and distance protocols, schools need multiple dispersal points and small ‘learning bubbles’ (of teachers and students) that don’t mix and can swiftly be isolated in case of an infection. Inadequately staffed and equipped schools would need support for this. Our big worry here, however, is not the details of health defence, important though these clearly are, but what uneven learning outcomes in a country of vast socio-economic disparities could imply once this generation comes of age. Unless we act right now to redress widening divisions in scholastic ability, India will end up at heightened risk of slipping into a middle- income trap from which it may be too late to escape. India’s emergence as an economy to be reckoned with would require us to attain productivity levels that only a well-educated workforce can assure. And this, in turn, requires an equitable baseline for all. We must not brush aside the danger of disguised illiteracy among large numbers. In just a year or so, our window for damage control would’ve closed.