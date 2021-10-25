We mustn’t lose time on enacting a data protection law

The idea of the right to privacy stems from the right to express oneself the way one desires and to keep such choices private to oneself. It is an amalgamation of several rights: The right to be left alone, the right to body, mind and soul, the right to control over one’s data and information related to one’s personal life, the right to one’s individuality, and the right to be forgotten, besides several other aspects of what constitutes ‘informational privacy’. Privacy is not just an idea, but a way of life that enhances the scope of individual liberty, speech and expression. And this is also linked to the right to dissent in a democracy. This is why it was a moment to celebrate when the country’s top court adjudicated on this right. Four years past this landmark judgement, we must look back and assess as how far we have reached.