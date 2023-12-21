We mustn't forget that family business disputes have no winners
Summary
- The casualties of family disputes range from close relationships to the health of disputants, all of which can have an adverse impact on their business and other stakeholders as well. Measures to minimize friction are best taken pre-emptively.
The last few years have seen a huge amount of dirty linen from Indian family businesses being washed in public. Recent cases in the public domain include the Singhania family dispute, the stand-off between Baba Kalyani and Sugandha Hiremath, the Finolex group tangle, tension within the Hinduja family, and the now-settled Murugappa family differences.