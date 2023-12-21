We mustn't forget that family business disputes have no winners

Facets and challenges of dispute resolution: One of the critical aspects to recognize in resolving family disputes, particularly where businesses are involved, is that the process is often long and arduous due to a variety of complexities. For example, if a family dispute involves splitting a company into two or more parts through a demerger, one needs to recognize that the NCLT process could take as much as 6-8 months and sometimes longer; this time-line can get lengthened if it is a listed company, in which case there are several other aspects to consider too, especially the interests of minority shareholders and lenders. There are also, typically, costs involved in family settlements (such as stamp duty), and so a family settlement framework or agreement needs to carefully provide for these details, including specifying who will bear this cost. Another aspect is the uncertainty of tax implications, given the realities of India’s tax system; in such a case, how does one provide for these uncertainties in a family settlement agreement? There are no ‘one size fits all’ answers and one has to evolve a framework based on the facts and circumstances of each case, apart from the imperatives, mindset and ‘closure’ inclination of the parties involved.