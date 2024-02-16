We mustn't spread India’s social sector spending too thin
Summary
- The political rhetoric on tackling poverty and ensuring social justice isn’t adequately reflected in our budget allocations, as many welfare programmes remain under-funded. We’d be better off focusing on a handful of initiatives.
India unhesitatingly desires to grow" were the words echoed by our former finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley, when he presented the Narendra Modi government’s first Union budget a decade ago. Its focus was conspicuously on poverty reduction, increasing employment opportunities, equitable development and fighting these challenges under the government’s pet phrase for collective development, “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas." New words have been added to it, like “Sab ka Vishwas" ( collective trust) and “ Sab ka Prayaas" (collective effort), highlighting the push for good governance and self-reliance. As of 2022, there were 740 central sector schemes (fully funded by the Centre) and 65 centrally sponsored schemes (financed by the Centre and implemented by state governments). Last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget for 2023-24, highlighted the Centre’s vision for India’s journey towards its centennial year of independence. It included a focus on aims like the economic empowerment of women, integrating artisans and craftspeople with micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) value chains, and promoting tourism and green growth.