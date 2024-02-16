We mustn't spread India’s social sector spending too thin

In the interim budget for 2024-25, we again see the government’s tilt in rhetoric towards social inclusion and justice, with talk of a development approach that is “all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive." As per The Indian Economy: A Review released by the department of economic affairs, the government’s expenditure on social services has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between fiscal years 2011-12 and 2022-23, with capital spending on these services growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the same period. However, in 2022-23, the share of social-sector expenditure fell below 20%, at 18% of the annual budget. Looking at centrally sponsored schemes, an 8.9% change has been observed between the 2023-24 revised and 2024-25 budget estimates. We see a 3.3% change for central sector schemes between the 2023-24 revised and 2024-25 budget estimates, with the latest allocation set at ₹14,94,296 crore. The 2024-25 interim budget also saw an increase of 28.4% in the allocation for the social justice and empowerment ministry from the 2023-24 revised estimate.

