We need a bridge consumption survey to accurately analyse Indian pover

However, given the survey design’s sweeping changes, both in methodology and implementation, estimating poverty will require a completely new set of poverty lines. So, for the time being, the vexed issue of what happened to poverty after 2011-12 remains unresolved. The issue of comparability and validation of CES 2022-23 estimates is also central to its use for the revision of GDP estimates and the CPI consumption basket. It differs from earlier surveys on three counts. First, unlike the established practice of conducting the survey in one visit, data was canvassed via three separate visits, with a month’s interval between each. This raises questions of the possible impact on cited consumption expenditure as a result of changes in respondents or household attrition in subsequent visits. Consumption aggregates are also affected by seasonality and other factors. Second, the inclusion of new items requires analysis of the impact it had on aggregate expenditure. Third, the basic survey design differs significantly from what the NSO had used before even for other socio-economic surveys. These issues affect not just the aggregate estimates we get, but also distribution across households. The only way of resolving its lack of comparability with past surveys is for the NSO to conduct a bridge survey with the old methodology and questionnaire.