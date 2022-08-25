We need a competition law regime that fosters rivalry

Fortunately, while our bill does away with the proposal of an overarching governing board, which would have added another bureaucratic layer and slowed the regulator down, it still does not discuss important concepts like the abuse of collective dominance. It has not warmed up to the idea of mandating consultation among competition and sectoral regulators even after more than 10 years of its proposal (made during discussions to amend the law in 2011). The UK Competition Network is an established forum for cooperation between the CMA and sectoral regulators to encourage stronger competition across the economy. Something similar has been proposed in the National Competition Policy (NCP) that has been pending with India’s ministry of corporate affairs since 2011.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}