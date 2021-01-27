We need a good NPA market if a bad bank is to succeed

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) were created under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Act for precisely this purpose. They were set up as the prime vehicles for securitization of debt and hence allowed to buy NPAs with a combination of cash and securities. The securities continue to be held in the name of the bank in a trust structure created by the ARC. The percentage of securities used to pay the bank represents the share of risk that continues to be borne by the bank even after the NPA sale. To incentivize high-risk transfers, RBI has been specifying the minimum cash proportion that must be satisfied to make the bank eligible for a waiver of its provisioning requirements against NPAs. However, from 2002 to 2016, the level of the stipulated minimum cash remained relatively low. This situation reflected an inadequate transfer of risk to ARCs.

