We need a legal framework for collective climate action

Both the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement provide the option for conciliation, arbitration and the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ, based on the choice of a party. While neither EU nor India have opted for any of these mechanisms, referring a dispute to the ICJ would be possible if both parties agree to do so. Alternatively, as a member of the UN, it is open to India to seek an advisory opinion of the ICJ. It is this advisory jurisdiction that Vanuatu initiated. The UNGA resolution seeking the advisory opinion notes with concern the lack of financial mobilization to address climate change, and raises questions as to the obligations of states to protect the climate system, and legal consequences of their acts and omissions. While ICJ’s advisory opinions are non-binding, they can help clarify the balance of climate-related rights and obligations of countries.