We need a standardized framework to track city-level air pollution
Summary
- A recent global ranking report featured 83 Indian cities among the world’s 100 most polluted but a large number of them can’t be said to have statistically sound air quality monitoring systems. Let’s tackle this problem.
A global air pollution report, World Air Quality Report 2023: Region and City PM2.5 Ranking, featured 83 Indian cities in the top 100 most polluted cities of the world. While the reality of air pollution in India is undeniable, the ranking of cities requires an unbiased measurement framework. The data used in this report is a combination of readings from regulatory air-quality monitors and low-cost sensors. While this approach has merit, the weak link of the study is the ‘spatial and temporal’ extent of the monitoring. For example, the yearly average of Delhi, reported at 102 microgram per cubic metre (ug/m3), is based on readings from 40 locations across the city with a cumulative uptime of 93%, whereas that of Siwan in Bihar, ranked No. 7 with 90ug/m3, is based on a single location, and Gurugram’s 17th rank reading of 84ug/m3 is drawn from four locations. The number of monitoring locations and their uptime that go into calculating the city’s average (and ranking) need standardization.